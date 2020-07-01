619 D'lyn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

Move in Ready. Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath Brick Townhouse.

Finished basement. Washer/Dryer hook-up.

Energy Efficient Gas HIVAC.

Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove, luxury vinyl flooring.



French doors open onto enclosed back patio with privacy fencing and shed. Gate leads to covered carport for 2 cars.

Front overlooks a hill with lower level row of townhomes.



Enjoy park like grounds year round with Pool, Community House, Play Areas. Sewer, Trash, Water, Snow Removal included. Last Month's Rent Required at Move In.



