All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 619 D'lyn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
619 D'lyn Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

619 D'lyn Street

619 Dlyn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Dlyn Street, Columbus, OH 43228
Westchester-Green Countrie

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Move in Ready. Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath Brick Townhouse.
Finished basement. Washer/Dryer hook-up.
Energy Efficient Gas HIVAC.
Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove, luxury vinyl flooring.

French doors open onto enclosed back patio with privacy fencing and shed. Gate leads to covered carport for 2 cars.
Front overlooks a hill with lower level row of townhomes.

Enjoy park like grounds year round with Pool, Community House, Play Areas. Sewer, Trash, Water, Snow Removal included. Last Month's Rent Required at Move In.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 D'lyn Street have any available units?
619 D'lyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 D'lyn Street have?
Some of 619 D'lyn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 D'lyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 D'lyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 D'lyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 619 D'lyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 619 D'lyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 619 D'lyn Street offers parking.
Does 619 D'lyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 D'lyn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 D'lyn Street have a pool?
Yes, 619 D'lyn Street has a pool.
Does 619 D'lyn Street have accessible units?
No, 619 D'lyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 D'lyn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 D'lyn Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing