Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a wonderful end unit condo with a large grass area and pond right next door. Large living room and a breakfast bar that opens to the kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private door to the hall bath. Two other bedrooms. Washer and dryer are included. One car attached garage and plenty of additional parking! And you will love the enclosed patio that overlooks the green space. No pets or smoking, please. COLUMBUS SCHOOLS.