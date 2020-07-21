All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

61 Leland Avenue

61 Leland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 Leland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming cape in Clintonville has 2 generously apportioned bedrooms on the main floor, along with the full bath. Kitchen is original, but clean, and has a retro charm! Freshly painted throughout. Upstairs is carpeted, for an additional bedroom or hobby room. Hardwood floors in living, dining room, and 2 main floor bedrooms. Storage and laundry are in full basement. Windows are replacement and are insulated vinyl tilt-in. Has central air. Detached 1-1/2 car sized garage. Lovely backyard area! Microwave, stove, and refrigerator are included! Clean as a whistle. owner is agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Leland Avenue have any available units?
61 Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Leland Avenue have?
Some of 61 Leland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Leland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 61 Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Leland Avenue offers parking.
Does 61 Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
