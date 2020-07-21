61 Leland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming cape in Clintonville has 2 generously apportioned bedrooms on the main floor, along with the full bath. Kitchen is original, but clean, and has a retro charm! Freshly painted throughout. Upstairs is carpeted, for an additional bedroom or hobby room. Hardwood floors in living, dining room, and 2 main floor bedrooms. Storage and laundry are in full basement. Windows are replacement and are insulated vinyl tilt-in. Has central air. Detached 1-1/2 car sized garage. Lovely backyard area! Microwave, stove, and refrigerator are included! Clean as a whistle. owner is agent