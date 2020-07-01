607 East Mithoff Street

This 2 BR 1.5 BA recently remodeled half double is ready for move in. Easy access to downtown and Nationwide Childrens along with all the cool new resturants along Parsons. Sunny rooms and a nice front porch to enjoy this Summer. Very clean basement for storage and includes a washer and dryer. This home does not have central air. No pets or smoking please. 610+ credit score and 3X the rent in gross income to qualify. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
