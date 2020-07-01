All apartments in Columbus
607 East Mithoff Street

607 Mithoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 Mithoff Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 BR 1.5 BA recently remodeled half double is ready for move in. Easy access to downtown and Nationwide Childrens along with all the cool new resturants along Parsons. Sunny rooms and a nice front porch to enjoy this Summer. Very clean basement for storage and includes a washer and dryer. This home does not have central air. No pets or smoking please. 610+ credit score and 3X the rent in gross income to qualify.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 East Mithoff Street have any available units?
607 East Mithoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 East Mithoff Street have?
Some of 607 East Mithoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 East Mithoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 East Mithoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 East Mithoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 East Mithoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 607 East Mithoff Street offer parking?
No, 607 East Mithoff Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 East Mithoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 East Mithoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 East Mithoff Street have a pool?
No, 607 East Mithoff Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 East Mithoff Street have accessible units?
No, 607 East Mithoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 East Mithoff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 East Mithoff Street does not have units with dishwashers.

