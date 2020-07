Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool garage yoga accessible 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse fire pit internet access key fob access

600 Goodale apartments are perfectly situated between two of Columbus' most vibrant neighborhoods, Grandview and the Arena District. Our pet-friendly apartments feature modern 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. Residents come home to a gated community, an elevated outdoor courtyard, heated resort-style pool, fitness studio and yoga room, and a covered parking garage. Our community puts you next to endless dining and entertainment options just around the corner. Experience a concert at Express Live, catch a Clippers game at the beautiful Huntington Park, or have a great evening with friends at Hofbrauhaus Columbus. Stop by and take a tour today - we'd love to meet you!