60 Smith Place
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

60 Smith Place

60 Smith Place · No Longer Available
Location

60 Smith Place, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
60 Smith Place Available 08/13/20 Short North - Victorian Village Single Family Brick House - 3-story brick charmer located on one of the best streets in the Short North ! Newer wrap around porch & double entry doors. Marble Foyer & soaring stairway. Light filtered, spacious rooms w/high ceilings & large windows, Huge updated open Kitchen with granite counters, custom made cabinets with pull-out shelves, Zoned heating/cooling. Vibrant Slate floor & stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage space. Beautiful outdoor living with screened porch. Waterproofed basement. 2 car garage, Walking distance to all that the Short North has to offer

(RLNE2604243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Smith Place have any available units?
60 Smith Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Smith Place have?
Some of 60 Smith Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Smith Place currently offering any rent specials?
60 Smith Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Smith Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Smith Place is pet friendly.
Does 60 Smith Place offer parking?
Yes, 60 Smith Place offers parking.
Does 60 Smith Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Smith Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Smith Place have a pool?
No, 60 Smith Place does not have a pool.
Does 60 Smith Place have accessible units?
No, 60 Smith Place does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Smith Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Smith Place does not have units with dishwashers.

