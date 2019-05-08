Amenities

60 Smith Place Available 08/13/20 Short North - Victorian Village Single Family Brick House - 3-story brick charmer located on one of the best streets in the Short North ! Newer wrap around porch & double entry doors. Marble Foyer & soaring stairway. Light filtered, spacious rooms w/high ceilings & large windows, Huge updated open Kitchen with granite counters, custom made cabinets with pull-out shelves, Zoned heating/cooling. Vibrant Slate floor & stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage space. Beautiful outdoor living with screened porch. Waterproofed basement. 2 car garage, Walking distance to all that the Short North has to offer



