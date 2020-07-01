All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

5913 Shadow Lake Circle

5913 Shadow Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Shadow Lake Circle, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see this nice Two bedroom rental with one and a half bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Shadow Lakes Condominiums. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice back yard and ample parking space for your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have any available units?
5913 Shadow Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have?
Some of 5913 Shadow Lake Circle's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Shadow Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Shadow Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Shadow Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Shadow Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Shadow Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.

