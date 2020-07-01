5913 Shadow Lake Circle, Columbus, OH 43235 Sycamore Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see this nice Two bedroom rental with one and a half bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Shadow Lakes Condominiums. This townhome rental includes a partially finished basement and good size storage space. It also has a nice back yard and ample parking space for your guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
