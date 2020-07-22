All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
5643 Great Woods Blvd
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

5643 Great Woods Blvd

5643 Great Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Columbus
Location

5643 Great Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Two Bedroom End Unit Condo - Beautifully updated two story with walk-out lower level! Backs to ravine and trees! Enjoy the outdoors from the privacy of your own deck and patio! New carpet! Freshly painted! New kitchen appliances! New HVAC! Call our office today to schedule a showing 614-505-5808!

(RLNE5199044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have any available units?
5643 Great Woods Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have?
Some of 5643 Great Woods Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Great Woods Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Great Woods Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Great Woods Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Great Woods Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Great Woods Blvd offers parking.
Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Great Woods Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have a pool?
No, 5643 Great Woods Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5643 Great Woods Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Great Woods Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Great Woods Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
