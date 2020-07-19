All apartments in Columbus
5629 Cardin Blvd

5629 Cardin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5629 Cardin Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5629 Cardin Blvd Available 03/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Now Available in Dublin, Flexible Move-in! (Hayden Farms) - This is an excellent opportunity to get into a Dublin single family home that offers high end finishes, open living space, and lots of natural light. Hayden Farms is conveniently located near Muirfield and has convenient access to 33 and I-270. Current appliances will be replaced with comparable stainless steel appliances for the lease term (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher).

Owner is very flexible on move-in date for the month of December or early January for a qualified tenant. Please visit our website to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4528910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Cardin Blvd have any available units?
5629 Cardin Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Cardin Blvd have?
Some of 5629 Cardin Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Cardin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Cardin Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Cardin Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 Cardin Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5629 Cardin Blvd offer parking?
No, 5629 Cardin Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5629 Cardin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Cardin Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Cardin Blvd have a pool?
No, 5629 Cardin Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5629 Cardin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5629 Cardin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Cardin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Cardin Blvd has units with dishwashers.
