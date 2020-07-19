Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5629 Cardin Blvd Available 03/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Now Available in Dublin, Flexible Move-in! (Hayden Farms) - This is an excellent opportunity to get into a Dublin single family home that offers high end finishes, open living space, and lots of natural light. Hayden Farms is conveniently located near Muirfield and has convenient access to 33 and I-270. Current appliances will be replaced with comparable stainless steel appliances for the lease term (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher).



Owner is very flexible on move-in date for the month of December or early January for a qualified tenant. Please visit our website to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4528910)