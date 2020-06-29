All apartments in Columbus
547 South Grant Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:54 PM

547 South Grant Avenue

547 South Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

547 South Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath flat in German Village. Beautiful high ceilings. Kitchen boasts new appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher), granite counter top with bar seating, and new shelving! Updated bathroom! Full basement! Decorative fireplace. Large master walk-in closet. 1 off-street parking space included. Large front porch with porch swing! Central Air/Heat. A+ Location! Don't miss out!

*Pictures are current and do not reflect the pending renovations. All renovations will be complete upon move-in.

Water, Gas, Electric paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 South Grant Avenue have any available units?
547 South Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 South Grant Avenue have?
Some of 547 South Grant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 South Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
547 South Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 South Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 South Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 547 South Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 547 South Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 547 South Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 South Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 South Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 547 South Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 547 South Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 547 South Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 547 South Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 South Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.

