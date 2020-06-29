547 South Grant Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath flat in German Village. Beautiful high ceilings. Kitchen boasts new appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher), granite counter top with bar seating, and new shelving! Updated bathroom! Full basement! Decorative fireplace. Large master walk-in closet. 1 off-street parking space included. Large front porch with porch swing! Central Air/Heat. A+ Location! Don't miss out!
*Pictures are current and do not reflect the pending renovations. All renovations will be complete upon move-in.
Water, Gas, Electric paid by tenant.