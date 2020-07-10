All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315

5315 Bridle Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Bridle Creek Way, Columbus, OH 43026
Hilliard Green

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!!!

Our deposit stays with apartment till you complete the 7 month sublease and if all is taken care of YOU get MY deposit of up to to keep!!!

Every window in apartment has lake and woods views!!

INCLUDES 1 car GARAGE right by your included parking apot so thats 2 cars you can park in your very own designated area!

2 pools, fitness center, and park like throught the property!

Conveniently located in the heart of Hilliard near EVERYTHING including quick access to 71 & 690 !!!!

Wont last long!!! Message us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have any available units?
5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 offers parking.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 has a pool.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have accessible units?
No, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Bridle Creek Way Unit: 5315 does not have units with air conditioning.

