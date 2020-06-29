All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 528 Bassett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
528 Bassett Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

528 Bassett Avenue

528 Bassett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

528 Bassett Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Three Bedroom One Bathroom with Huge Attached Garage - New carpet and fresh paint throughout in this large three bedroom house with oversized attached garage. Full storage basement with washer dryer hookups. Off street parking and back patio. This property is all electric. Please call today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!

(RLNE5166604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Bassett Avenue have any available units?
528 Bassett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Bassett Avenue have?
Some of 528 Bassett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Bassett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
528 Bassett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Bassett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Bassett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 528 Bassett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 528 Bassett Avenue offers parking.
Does 528 Bassett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Bassett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Bassett Avenue have a pool?
No, 528 Bassett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 528 Bassett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 528 Bassett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Bassett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Bassett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing