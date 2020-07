Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ONE! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING, HUGE PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT, BONUS ROOM OFF KITCHEN AND READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY TO MOVE IN. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5506768)