Columbus, OH
486 South Warren Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:01 AM

486 South Warren Avenue

486 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

486 Warren Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

Located just West of downtown. Awesome wide, full front porch. Nice living room & dining room & roomy kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Lots of original craftsman like features such as the ornate fireplace. All new laminate flooring throughout the 1st floor and new kitchen floor; cabinets refreshed with new counters. Basement has lots of room for storage! Back yard is fenced and it has a 2 Car garage. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 South Warren Avenue have any available units?
486 South Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 486 South Warren Avenue have?
Some of 486 South Warren Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 South Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
486 South Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 South Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 486 South Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 486 South Warren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 486 South Warren Avenue offers parking.
Does 486 South Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 South Warren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 South Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 486 South Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 486 South Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 486 South Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 486 South Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 486 South Warren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

