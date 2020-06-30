486 South Warren Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located just West of downtown. Awesome wide, full front porch. Nice living room & dining room & roomy kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Lots of original craftsman like features such as the ornate fireplace. All new laminate flooring throughout the 1st floor and new kitchen floor; cabinets refreshed with new counters. Basement has lots of room for storage! Back yard is fenced and it has a 2 Car garage. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

