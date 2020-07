Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

I need to sublease my Governours Square 2 bedrooms apartment from 4/15/17 to 7/13/2017. My original rent per month is $970. I would like to sublease it as $800 if anyone is interested in. It has its own laundry and dryer machine inside the apartment. 1st floor. Pet friendly. Email me if you are interested in.