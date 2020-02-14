All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394

459 E Beck St · No Longer Available
Location

459 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 3 BR, 2 BA half double has a fabulous location! Just down from all the new shops and restaurants on Parsons! Quick walk or Uber to German Village. The living room features original hardwood and a gas log fireplace, the dining room also has hardwood. Granite and stainless in the kitchen with a 5 burner stove. Two bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a finished 3rd floor. First floor washer and dryer included. Tons of living space and it is just beautiful. Plenty of off street parking in the back just off the private, fenced patio and deck area. Great for cook outs! And there is a front porch too. This home has everything you could want. One pet possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have any available units?
459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have?
Some of 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 currently offering any rent specials?
459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 is pet friendly.
Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 offer parking?
No, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 does not offer parking.
Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have a pool?
No, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 does not have a pool.
Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have accessible units?
No, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 does not have accessible units.
Does 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394 has units with dishwashers.
