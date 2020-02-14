459 East Beck South Columbus Oh 43206-1394

Amenities

This 3 BR, 2 BA half double has a fabulous location! Just down from all the new shops and restaurants on Parsons! Quick walk or Uber to German Village. The living room features original hardwood and a gas log fireplace, the dining room also has hardwood. Granite and stainless in the kitchen with a 5 burner stove. Two bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a finished 3rd floor. First floor washer and dryer included. Tons of living space and it is just beautiful. Plenty of off street parking in the back just off the private, fenced patio and deck area. Great for cook outs! And there is a front porch too. This home has everything you could want. One pet possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking.