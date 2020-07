Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this German Village area single family home, just a few short blocks to shops, restaurants and Parks. Downtown and Nationwide Children's Hospital within a few minutes away. Loaded with German Village charm, hardwood floors, exposed brick, covered front porch with large eat-in kitchen and laundry room off the kitchen on first floor. Many updates through out the years. Fenced yard with an over sized 2 car garage.