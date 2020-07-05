All apartments in Columbus
4087 Asbury Ridge Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:06 AM

4087 Asbury Ridge Drive

4087 Asbury Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4087 Asbury Ridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Albany Schools
2 Story Great Room with Loft
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
20x25 deck
Spacious Island kit w/dinette area & formal dining room
Cat5
large backyard
Finished Basement

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,397, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,397, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have any available units?
4087 Asbury Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4087 Asbury Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4087 Asbury Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

