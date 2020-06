Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming Victorian cottage is filled with original details, from the gorgeous front door to the hardwood floors, and trim. The yard is large, and completely fenced, and has a covered patio off the back of the house. The garage is excellent for outdoor storage and gardening supplies. Pets are allowed with a $200 non-refundable deposit.