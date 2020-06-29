403 E 12th Ave

Amenities

For rent just renovated spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with a private fenced backyard. Ample parking in the back (3-4 cars) or on the street. First floor has living and dining rooms, foyer, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, bath and a den. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Closets in every room, including the bathroom. Full basement with separate entrance, washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors. New windows (low utility bill). Covered front porch. Central a/c, gas heating. Seats at the end of the 12th ave, in the proximity to the OSU but not in the middle of crazy campus life. Twenty min walk from the medical center, or a few bus stops, or take an ER shuttle from the OSU. Ideal for a family, post-docs, fellows or residents. Long-term lease preferable (one month free with a 2-year lease). Tenants pay for utilities. Security deposit 1 month. Available in March (finishing renovations, should be done by March).

No Pets Allowed



