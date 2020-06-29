All apartments in Columbus
403 E 12th Ave

403 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just renovated, close to the OSU campus, shuttle - Property Id: 214846

For rent just renovated spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with a private fenced backyard. Ample parking in the back (3-4 cars) or on the street. First floor has living and dining rooms, foyer, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, bath and a den. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Closets in every room, including the bathroom. Full basement with separate entrance, washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors. New windows (low utility bill). Covered front porch. Central a/c, gas heating. Seats at the end of the 12th ave, in the proximity to the OSU but not in the middle of crazy campus life. Twenty min walk from the medical center, or a few bus stops, or take an ER shuttle from the OSU. Ideal for a family, post-docs, fellows or residents. Long-term lease preferable (one month free with a 2-year lease). Tenants pay for utilities. Security deposit 1 month. Available in March (finishing renovations, should be done by March).
Property Id 214846

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 E 12th Ave have any available units?
403 E 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 E 12th Ave have?
Some of 403 E 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 E 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 E 12th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 403 E 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 403 E 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 403 E 12th Ave offers parking.
Does 403 E 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 E 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 403 E 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 E 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 E 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 E 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
