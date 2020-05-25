398 S Chase Avenue

Amenities

Located in the community of Westgate! This brick duplex has been recently updated and renovated. This 2 bed is the ground unit. Lawn care included. Newly refinished hard wood floors, fresh paint and fenced in back yard. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Decorative fireplace in living room. Full bath has been updated with new vanity, high and low flow toilet as well as subway tile and large rain shower head. Qualifications: No pets, must be able to move within 30 days. No evictions, or active landlord collections, or utility collections. Income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No felonies or section 8 accepted.