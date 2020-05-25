All apartments in Columbus
398 S Chase Avenue
398 S Chase Avenue

398 S Chase Ave · No Longer Available
Location

398 S Chase Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Located in the community of Westgate! This brick duplex has been recently updated and renovated. This 2 bed is the ground unit. Lawn care included. Newly refinished hard wood floors, fresh paint and fenced in back yard. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Decorative fireplace in living room. Full bath has been updated with new vanity, high and low flow toilet as well as subway tile and large rain shower head. Qualifications: No pets, must be able to move within 30 days. No evictions, or active landlord collections, or utility collections. Income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No felonies or section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 S Chase Avenue have any available units?
398 S Chase Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 398 S Chase Avenue have?
Some of 398 S Chase Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 S Chase Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
398 S Chase Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 S Chase Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 398 S Chase Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 398 S Chase Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 398 S Chase Avenue offers parking.
Does 398 S Chase Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 S Chase Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 S Chase Avenue have a pool?
No, 398 S Chase Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 398 S Chase Avenue have accessible units?
No, 398 S Chase Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 398 S Chase Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 S Chase Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
