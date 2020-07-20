Amenities

3869 Dowitcher Lane Available 03/22/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Preserve Crossing (Gahanna)! - This gorgeous New Albany area townhome Condo for rent features nearly 1500 finished sq ft., newly built in 2009 with 2 bedroom 2.5 baths, the open floor plan includes a great room brighted by the large double windows, set back to create a charming window seat. The large eat in kitchen includes a large breakfast bar open to the great room and features Stainless appliances and sliding glass doors leading to the back patio with privacy fence and 1 car garage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features two large double closets and attached full bath, the second bedroom is also a good size with a large double closet. full finished basement is perfect for a family room.

This wonderful community's amenities include: Clubhouse, state of the art fitness center & Pool!



Small dogs only. No Cats.



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



