All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3869 Dowitcher Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3869 Dowitcher Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3869 Dowitcher Lane

3869 Dowitcher Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Preserve South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3869 Dowitcher Lane, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
3869 Dowitcher Lane Available 03/22/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Preserve Crossing (Gahanna)! - This gorgeous New Albany area townhome Condo for rent features nearly 1500 finished sq ft., newly built in 2009 with 2 bedroom 2.5 baths, the open floor plan includes a great room brighted by the large double windows, set back to create a charming window seat. The large eat in kitchen includes a large breakfast bar open to the great room and features Stainless appliances and sliding glass doors leading to the back patio with privacy fence and 1 car garage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features two large double closets and attached full bath, the second bedroom is also a good size with a large double closet. full finished basement is perfect for a family room.
This wonderful community's amenities include: Clubhouse, state of the art fitness center & Pool!

Small dogs only. No Cats.

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Make sure to watch the video tour:
http://youtu.be/BJZyIre5tKQ

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://Columbuspropertymanagmentpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.Columbuspropertymanagementpros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2507703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have any available units?
3869 Dowitcher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have?
Some of 3869 Dowitcher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3869 Dowitcher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3869 Dowitcher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 Dowitcher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3869 Dowitcher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3869 Dowitcher Lane offers parking.
Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3869 Dowitcher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3869 Dowitcher Lane has a pool.
Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have accessible units?
No, 3869 Dowitcher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 Dowitcher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3869 Dowitcher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing