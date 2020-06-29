3743 Pendlestone Drive

Amenities
Westerville Schools - REMOLDED!! 2 Bedroom Townhome - Move in today!
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with large basement. Utility and storage room located on lower level.
New flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and more!!!
Westerville Schools
Off street parking
New Appliances - Fridge, stove and dishwasher
Great location with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.
Additional photos coming soon.
Showings to start week of 10/24/19 - contact us to be added to the showing list.
Info.edwardsrealty@gmail.com and 614.245.8267
