Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMFORTABLE MODERN LIVING! This updated ranch home is conveniently located with easy access to I-71. The large living space makes up the largest room in the home and transitions into an updated galley style kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. This home includes three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and a detached two car garage. Once you see this amazing rental, you'll want to call it home! Call and schedule your tour today.