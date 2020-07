Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly remodeled apartment is just 3 blocks from N High St and The Ohio State University main campus. It comes fitted with a built in alarm system, a dishwasher, a range stove, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an ice maker, hardwood floors, walk in closets, and large windows. The unit is cable ready and has washer/dryer in unit. Pets are allowed for an additional $300 deposit, and $40 a month.