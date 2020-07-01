331 Woodland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking

Completely remodeled duplex is ready for new resident! This 3 BR 1.5 BA unit has an open concept sharing living room and dining room space. It has been updated with all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new paint, push button entry lock, stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops and basement laundry.

Furniture in pictures will remain with a $200/month rental fee. If not wanted, will be removed upon deposit and lease signing.

This home sits near the corner of Woodland Ave. and Greenway Ave. The Woodland Park neighborhood has a beautiful history in Columbus, just minutes from downtown. Located on a street full of classic craftsmen homes, minutes from Franklin Park, easy access to highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space! Think this is a good fit for you? Apply now!

$35 non-refundable application fee.

First month's rent due on move-in day and $1,000 deposit due at signing.

Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.

Tenant responsible for all utilities including $35 flat fee/month for water.

Washer/Dryer included.

Single car off street parking in rear.

Small fenced in back yard.

1 pet allowed under 30 lbs. Pet fee of $50/month

For an extra fee of $35/month, tenant can have access to current alarm system

Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/