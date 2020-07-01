All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

331 Woodland Avenue

331 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

331 Woodland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Completely remodeled duplex is ready for new resident! This 3 BR 1.5 BA unit has an open concept sharing living room and dining room space. It has been updated with all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new paint, push button entry lock, stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops and basement laundry.
Furniture in pictures will remain with a $200/month rental fee. If not wanted, will be removed upon deposit and lease signing.
This home sits near the corner of Woodland Ave. and Greenway Ave. The Woodland Park neighborhood has a beautiful history in Columbus, just minutes from downtown. Located on a street full of classic craftsmen homes, minutes from Franklin Park, easy access to highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space! Think this is a good fit for you? Apply now!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$35 non-refundable application fee.
First month's rent due on move-in day and $1,000 deposit due at signing.
Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.
Tenant responsible for all utilities including $35 flat fee/month for water.
Washer/Dryer included.
Single car off street parking in rear.
Small fenced in back yard.
1 pet allowed under 30 lbs. Pet fee of $50/month
For an extra fee of $35/month, tenant can have access to current alarm system
Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Woodland Avenue have any available units?
331 Woodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Woodland Avenue have?
Some of 331 Woodland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 Woodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Woodland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 331 Woodland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 Woodland Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Woodland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Woodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 Woodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Woodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

