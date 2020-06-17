329 S Warren Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Remodeled 3 bedroom - Welcome to your new home. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home on West side. Includes elegantly remodeled kitchen and bathroom and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the enclosed porch and central A/C just in time for summer. Contact us today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



