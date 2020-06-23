All apartments in Columbus
314 E Deshler Avenue

314 E Deshler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

314 E Deshler Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
German Village, Freshly Painted 1,850 sq ft, 9 ft ceilings, 15 x 15 LR, 14 x 15 DR 10 x 15 kitchen, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, huge basement w washer & Dryer hookups, gas forced air furnace, central air, and a huge 3rd floor walk up, stand up, attic space for more storage. Newer Kitchen, & half bath on 1st floor, very large cedar fenced rear brick patio with planting beds for flowers or vegetables & large front porch. Available Now. Just a few 100 yards from Schiller Park & parking for 7 plus cars. Tom Calhoon 614-296-3400 cell 614-850-4681 office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

