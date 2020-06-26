All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

3089 Adirondack Ave

3089 Adirondack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3089 Adirondack Avenue, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely home offers a fun open concept floor plan w/plenty of updates including new doors, flooring (carpet, tile & laminate), toilets, faucets, lighting, paint, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, updated fireplace, sump pump, concrete drive & a Trex deck to name a few. As you enter your will be greeted by the large open living room w/laminate wood floors that leads into open kitchen w/center island, family room w/fireplace & dining area that leads to the 4 season room overlooking the fenced rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3089 Adirondack Ave have any available units?
3089 Adirondack Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3089 Adirondack Ave have?
Some of 3089 Adirondack Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3089 Adirondack Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3089 Adirondack Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3089 Adirondack Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3089 Adirondack Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3089 Adirondack Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3089 Adirondack Ave offers parking.
Does 3089 Adirondack Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3089 Adirondack Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3089 Adirondack Ave have a pool?
No, 3089 Adirondack Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3089 Adirondack Ave have accessible units?
No, 3089 Adirondack Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3089 Adirondack Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3089 Adirondack Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
