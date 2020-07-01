301 South Napoleon Avenue - D

Amenities

parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this updated 2-bedroom apartment located on the second floor. This functional layout has a large living space and newly remodeled kitchen. The two large bedrooms are located next to the updated full bathroom. Call and schedule your tour today!

