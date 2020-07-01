All apartments in Columbus
301 South Napoleon Avenue - D

301 Napoleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this updated 2-bedroom apartment located on the second floor. This functional layout has a large living space and newly remodeled kitchen. The two large bedrooms are located next to the updated full bathroom. Call and schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have any available units?
301 South Napoleon Avenue - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have?
Some of 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
301 South Napoleon Avenue - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D pet-friendly?
No, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D offer parking?
Yes, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D offers parking.
Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have accessible units?
No, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D does not have accessible units.
Does 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 South Napoleon Avenue - D does not have units with dishwashers.

