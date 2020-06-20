299 Brehl Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Two Bedroom Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details and photos. Not available for Section 8. This two story home in Franklinton was just refreshed and is now available for rent. The home offers two large bedrooms with nice closets and a full bathroom with a tub/shower combination and extra storage space. The first floor provides two good sized living areas and an eat-in kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator provided. This home has central air conditioning, large back yard and a garage for parking of one-car and extra storage. Laundry hook-ups available in the basement. Call or text Lisa today to schedule your showing at 614-434-8406.



