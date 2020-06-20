All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 299 Brehl Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
299 Brehl Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

299 Brehl Ave

299 Brehl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

299 Brehl Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Single-Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for full details and photos. Not available for Section 8. This two story home in Franklinton was just refreshed and is now available for rent. The home offers two large bedrooms with nice closets and a full bathroom with a tub/shower combination and extra storage space. The first floor provides two good sized living areas and an eat-in kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator provided. This home has central air conditioning, large back yard and a garage for parking of one-car and extra storage. Laundry hook-ups available in the basement. Call or text Lisa today to schedule your showing at 614-434-8406.

(RLNE5796546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Brehl Ave have any available units?
299 Brehl Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 Brehl Ave have?
Some of 299 Brehl Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Brehl Ave currently offering any rent specials?
299 Brehl Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Brehl Ave pet-friendly?
No, 299 Brehl Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 299 Brehl Ave offer parking?
Yes, 299 Brehl Ave does offer parking.
Does 299 Brehl Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Brehl Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Brehl Ave have a pool?
No, 299 Brehl Ave does not have a pool.
Does 299 Brehl Ave have accessible units?
No, 299 Brehl Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Brehl Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 Brehl Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing