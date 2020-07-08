2961 Hubbardton Place

Amenities

Very nice 3 BR, 2 bath, 1 car garage split level home. This property has new carpet throughout, new kitchen floor, with updated bath. The kitchen and living room have cathedral ceilings. There is a nice large family room on the lower level. The yard is fenced, and while the back yard is not big, the property backs up to a huge green area. Qualifications include credit score over 620, household income over $4,000/mo. No section 8 applicants. No past evictions considered. Apply online at austenestates.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.