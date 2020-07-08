All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

2961 Hubbardton Place

2961 Hubbardton Place · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Hubbardton Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 BR, 2 bath, 1 car garage split level home. This property has new carpet throughout, new kitchen floor, with updated bath. The kitchen and living room have cathedral ceilings. There is a nice large family room on the lower level. The yard is fenced, and while the back yard is not big, the property backs up to a huge green area. Qualifications include credit score over 620, household income over $4,000/mo. No section 8 applicants. No past evictions considered. Apply online at austenestates.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have any available units?
2961 Hubbardton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2961 Hubbardton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Hubbardton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Hubbardton Place pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Hubbardton Place offers parking.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have a pool?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have accessible units?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Hubbardton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 Hubbardton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

