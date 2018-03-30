2949 Neil Avenue

Amenities

Available NOW until 08/09/2020 (you can renew the lease for a longer time period if you want)



Nice furnished 1 bedroom apartment of 715 SQ ft in Olentangy village. You can move in NOW, march is already paid! The furnitures are FREE: Bed, sofa, TV, 2 armchairs, 2 tables, 3 chairs, microwave, coffee machine, book shelf, and everything to function as pans, plates, hair dryer....



An ideal location within walking distance to grocery, dining and entertainment options and just 1.2 miles from OSUs campus! It is 814 $ + the utilities (110$).



Amenities: Laundry on site, Pet friendly, on-site fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, on cota bus line (high street), free off-street parking with detached garages available, 24 Hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, private access to olentangy bike trail, parquet hardwood floor.



If you want more information. Send me an email.