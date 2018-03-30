All apartments in Columbus
2949 Neil Avenue

Location

2949 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Available NOW until 08/09/2020 (you can renew the lease for a longer time period if you want)

Nice furnished 1 bedroom apartment of 715 SQ ft in Olentangy village. You can move in NOW, march is already paid! The furnitures are FREE: Bed, sofa, TV, 2 armchairs, 2 tables, 3 chairs, microwave, coffee machine, book shelf, and everything to function as pans, plates, hair dryer....

An ideal location within walking distance to grocery, dining and entertainment options and just 1.2 miles from OSUs campus! It is 814 $ + the utilities (110$).

Amenities: Laundry on site, Pet friendly, on-site fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, on cota bus line (high street), free off-street parking with detached garages available, 24 Hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, private access to olentangy bike trail, parquet hardwood floor.

If you want more information. Send me an email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 Neil Avenue have any available units?
2949 Neil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 Neil Avenue have?
Some of 2949 Neil Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 Neil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Neil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Neil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2949 Neil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2949 Neil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2949 Neil Avenue offers parking.
Does 2949 Neil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 Neil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Neil Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2949 Neil Avenue has a pool.
Does 2949 Neil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2949 Neil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Neil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 Neil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

