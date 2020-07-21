2915 Castlebrook Avenue

Amenities

PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Home was completely renovated last year with modern updates. Open floor plan with large great room. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Lots of natural light and large bedrooms with walk in closets. Fenced in backyard with a deck and playground. Attached 2 car garage and finished basement provides bonus living space. Convenient location close to many shops and restaurants. Must have 650 or above credit score, make 3x monthly rent as income, and have good rental and criminal history. Showings start September 22 for an October 15th move in so call for a showing today!