2915 Castlebrook Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

2915 Castlebrook Avenue

2915 Castlebrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Castlebrook Avenue, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
PRIME Hilliard location for this 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Home was completely renovated last year with modern updates. Open floor plan with large great room. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Lots of natural light and large bedrooms with walk in closets. Fenced in backyard with a deck and playground. Attached 2 car garage and finished basement provides bonus living space. Convenient location close to many shops and restaurants. Must have 650 or above credit score, make 3x monthly rent as income, and have good rental and criminal history. Showings start September 22 for an October 15th move in so call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have any available units?
2915 Castlebrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have?
Some of 2915 Castlebrook Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Castlebrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Castlebrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Castlebrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Castlebrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Castlebrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
