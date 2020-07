Amenities

This a 2 bedroom apartment located on E 9th Ave. Is is located near bus lines and highways . Its is on a second level. The rent is $600 and the deposit is $600 as well. There is a $40 application fee. The requirements are you have to make X3 the amount of rent no evictions or criminal record within the last 5 years and have been at you job at least 6 months. NO pets are allowed. For more information please contact the office.