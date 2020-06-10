All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 29 W 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
29 W 1st Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:22 PM

29 W 1st Ave

29 East First Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29 East First Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
coffee bar
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
hot tub
Immediate availability, lease now until April 1 2021. Street parking (25 a year with guest passes).
First floor unit
74 cheaper than current rates!
Pet friendly
friendly tenants
Located in the heart of the Short North, with easy access to the Ohio State University campus, downtown, and Victorian Village, this studio/efficiency apartment features hardwood floors, a built-in vanity, built-in shelving, and a decorative fireplace. This is the perfect space for someone who enjoys the charm of Victorian Village, it has 2 walk in closets which is rare in a studio apartment. Theres also a laundry facility in the basement. Tenants are responsible for all utilities except for heat which is included in rent. Within a short walking distance are a coffee shop, a spa, and Goodale Park as well as plenty of dining and nightlife options with all the culture that the Short North provides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 W 1st Ave have any available units?
29 W 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 W 1st Ave have?
Some of 29 W 1st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 W 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29 W 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 W 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 W 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 29 W 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 29 W 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 29 W 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 W 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 W 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 29 W 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29 W 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 29 W 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29 W 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 W 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29 W 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity