2860 Liberty Bell Lane

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home won't last long! Fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and a modern kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a living space gives added space plus built in shelving adds storage! Great back closed in sun room is great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage!



Groveport School District.



1 year lease minimum. $1,595month. $1,595 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.



2 pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.



Sorry, no section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.