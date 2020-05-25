All apartments in Columbus
2860 Liberty Bell Lane

2860 Liberty Bell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home won't last long! Fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and a modern kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a living space gives added space plus built in shelving adds storage! Great back closed in sun room is great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage!

Groveport School District.

1 year lease minimum. $1,595month. $1,595 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

2 pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.

Sorry, no section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have any available units?
2860 Liberty Bell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have?
Some of 2860 Liberty Bell Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Liberty Bell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Liberty Bell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Liberty Bell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane offers parking.
Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have a pool?
No, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have accessible units?
No, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Liberty Bell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Liberty Bell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

