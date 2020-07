Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is a room for rent in a home. There are 6 bedrooms with 1 room available. The room is currently furnished with a queen bed, desk, and dresser. Use of them with the room or bring your own. Currently have 5 rooms occupied and short term and long term tenants. Feel free to call with questions.