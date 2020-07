Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Two Bedroom House Near Weber and Interstate 71 - Quaint two bedroom House near weber and interstate71. There is also one bath, outside porch, and basement. Please look over the pictures and video and if interested feel free to contact Steve at 614-286-1486, for more information and showing times.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3842329)