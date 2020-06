Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully redone property in Merion Village. Well taken care of and walking distance to tons of local businesses.



Info:

Rent: $1250

Deposit: $1250

Sqft: 1000

Bed: 3

Bath: 1.5

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove

Laundry Hookups: Washer and Dryer Hookups

Heating/Cooling: Furnace Included

Lease Length: 1 year lease commitment required

Parking: Off street parking available

Pet policy: ONLY Cats and Dogs are OK, $100 non-refundable fee and $25/month extra per pet.

Smoking: No Smoking Permitted in Property



All rent payments and maintenance requests to be made online upon signing of lease.