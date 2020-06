Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Available for July move in. For rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom home with many features like granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shed with rolling garage door ideal for storage or work shop, basement, soaking corner tub in master, walk in closet, formal dining room, and corner lot. Pets considered with pet fee and within restrictions. Showings by appointment.