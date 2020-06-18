All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 245 Miami Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
245 Miami Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

245 Miami Avenue

245 Miami Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 Miami Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This furnished rental exemplifies the perfect mix of original character with modern updates & amenities. Illuminated with contemporary light fixtures & natural light, it provides the perfect place to work, entertain & relax! The main living area has a fireplace feature, ample space for dining, & gorgeous kitchen with elegant counters, stainless steel appliances, herringbone subway tile backsplash, & bar seating. A hallway leads to a 1st floor bedroom, full bath, laundry & back door that exits to a fenced back yard & detached 2 car garage. The modernly designed staircase leads upstairs to the owner's suite with spacious EN suite bath with double sinks, standing shower, & soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Miami Avenue have any available units?
245 Miami Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Miami Avenue have?
Some of 245 Miami Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Miami Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Miami Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Miami Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Miami Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 245 Miami Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Miami Avenue does offer parking.
Does 245 Miami Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Miami Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Miami Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Miami Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Miami Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Miami Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Miami Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Miami Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing