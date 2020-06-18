245 Miami Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This furnished rental exemplifies the perfect mix of original character with modern updates & amenities. Illuminated with contemporary light fixtures & natural light, it provides the perfect place to work, entertain & relax! The main living area has a fireplace feature, ample space for dining, & gorgeous kitchen with elegant counters, stainless steel appliances, herringbone subway tile backsplash, & bar seating. A hallway leads to a 1st floor bedroom, full bath, laundry & back door that exits to a fenced back yard & detached 2 car garage. The modernly designed staircase leads upstairs to the owner's suite with spacious EN suite bath with double sinks, standing shower, & soaking tub.