2394 Neil Ave

Amenities
Great Location! 3 Bdrm House near OSU, Dishwasher, W/D hk, AC's Available 08/03/19 Available August 2019
Nice 3 Bdrm House located in The University District! Walk-able to OSU. Window A/C's, Dishwasher ad W/D hookups in painted basement, Hardwood floors, newer Windows. No utilities incl'd, add $25/mo/person for water. ON-STREET PARKING. Small yard, Pets welcome.
See website for Pet policy and Occupancy policy of more than 3 occupants.
Section 8 Not accepted.
Call 614-917-0079
Check out website for details! www.katscoproperties.com
(RLNE110783)