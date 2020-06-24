2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive

Amenities
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!!!! Special #1 Rent $700 with $700 Deposit or Special #2 Rent $775 with NO DEPOSIT!!!
Must Qualify for special:
No Evictions in past 10 years
No rental collections
No Felonies
3X's monthly income
Good Rental References
2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.
Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.