All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive

2282 Forest Creek Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2282 Forest Creek Circle Dr, Columbus, OH 43223
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!!!! Special #1 Rent $700 with $700 Deposit or Special #2 Rent $775 with NO DEPOSIT!!!

Must Qualify for special:
No Evictions in past 10 years
No rental collections
No Felonies
3X's monthly income
Good Rental References

2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.
Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have any available units?
2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have?
Some of 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing