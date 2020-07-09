All apartments in Columbus
2269 Indianola Ave
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2269 Indianola Ave

2269 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2269 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2269 Indianola Ave Available 07/18/20 Beautiful House on North OSU Campus! - HUGE 3 Level, 9 Bedrooms with 3 updated modern bathrooms in a Vintage Arts & Crafts Style Home located North East of OSU Campus built by the founder of Franklin Art Glass. Stunning stained glass window in the stairwell and above the Front Door. Modern kitchen with stainless steel wall mounted micro-wave above the range , stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Very spacious rooms, beautiful mantels, central Air Conditioning and refinished hardwood floors. Features a free washer/dryer in the laundry room next to the kitchen, updated electrical, storm windows, and a very spacious relaxing covered front porch overlooking a spacious yard with plenty of off street parking. A large excellent home with many unique features!

Free off-street parking if you lease early so be sure to check out this house today!

(RLNE3569500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 Indianola Ave have any available units?
2269 Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2269 Indianola Ave have?
Some of 2269 Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2269 Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2269 Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2269 Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 2269 Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2269 Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 2269 Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2269 Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 2269 Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
