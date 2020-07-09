Amenities

2269 Indianola Ave Available 07/18/20 Beautiful House on North OSU Campus! - HUGE 3 Level, 9 Bedrooms with 3 updated modern bathrooms in a Vintage Arts & Crafts Style Home located North East of OSU Campus built by the founder of Franklin Art Glass. Stunning stained glass window in the stairwell and above the Front Door. Modern kitchen with stainless steel wall mounted micro-wave above the range , stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Very spacious rooms, beautiful mantels, central Air Conditioning and refinished hardwood floors. Features a free washer/dryer in the laundry room next to the kitchen, updated electrical, storm windows, and a very spacious relaxing covered front porch overlooking a spacious yard with plenty of off street parking. A large excellent home with many unique features!



Free off-street parking if you lease early so be sure to check out this house today!



