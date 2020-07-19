All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2222 Sarbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Sarbury Court, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short-term lease available! This meticulously maintained Dublin home has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Roomy eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room finished with crown molding and chair rail! Formal living room with bright bay window! Hardwood floors throughout most of first floor. Bright family room with brick fireplace. Large second story master suite with beautifully updated master bath with walk in shower, upgraded fixtures and lighting. Second full bath has large vanity and updated fixtures. 3 additional spacious bedrooms adorn the second floor. Backyard includes a large deck, perfect for entertaining! Full unfinished basement provides lots of additional storage space.

Dublin City Schools

2 pet maximum with $250 non-refundable per pet fee and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.

$40 per adult (18+) application fee. $100 hold fee due at time of application. $2,095 security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Sarbury Court have any available units?
2222 Sarbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Sarbury Court have?
Some of 2222 Sarbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Sarbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Sarbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Sarbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Sarbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Sarbury Court offer parking?
No, 2222 Sarbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 2222 Sarbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Sarbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Sarbury Court have a pool?
No, 2222 Sarbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Sarbury Court have accessible units?
No, 2222 Sarbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Sarbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Sarbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
