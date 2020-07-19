2222 Sarbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short-term lease available! This meticulously maintained Dublin home has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Roomy eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room finished with crown molding and chair rail! Formal living room with bright bay window! Hardwood floors throughout most of first floor. Bright family room with brick fireplace. Large second story master suite with beautifully updated master bath with walk in shower, upgraded fixtures and lighting. Second full bath has large vanity and updated fixtures. 3 additional spacious bedrooms adorn the second floor. Backyard includes a large deck, perfect for entertaining! Full unfinished basement provides lots of additional storage space.



Dublin City Schools



2 pet maximum with $250 non-refundable per pet fee and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.



$40 per adult (18+) application fee. $100 hold fee due at time of application. $2,095 security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

