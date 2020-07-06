218 N 17th Street

Amenities

Completely restored home in the beautiful King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. The home has been updated with new white cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including modern conveniences, microwave and dishwasher. There is a huge master bedroom and white pine hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a back door entrance to a nice back yard with a brick paver patio. The only full bathroom has been updated with subway tile and hexagon tile floor. Flat fee of $40 per month for water. Home is currently staged. Furniture will remain for $200/month rental fee. If not wanted, furniture will be removed upon deposit.