Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:41 PM

218 N 17th Street

218 Seventeenth Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Completely restored home in the beautiful King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. The home has been updated with new white cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including modern conveniences, microwave and dishwasher. There is a huge master bedroom and white pine hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a back door entrance to a nice back yard with a brick paver patio. The only full bathroom has been updated with subway tile and hexagon tile floor. Flat fee of $40 per month for water. Home is currently staged. Furniture will remain for $200/month rental fee. If not wanted, furniture will be removed upon deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 N 17th Street have any available units?
218 N 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 N 17th Street have?
Some of 218 N 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 N 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 N 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 N 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 N 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 218 N 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 N 17th Street offers parking.
Does 218 N 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 N 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 N 17th Street have a pool?
No, 218 N 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 N 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 N 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 N 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 N 17th Street has units with dishwashers.

