218 North 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space!

No section 8 accepted.

$35 application fee.

$1,000 security deposit due at signing.

Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.

On street parking available.

Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, water and electric.

1 pet allowed under 40 lbs. breed specific. Pet fee of $50/month.

$300 non-refundable pet deposit due at signing.

Alarm and automated keypad for additional $35/month.



**Fully furnished home. Will remove small decorations and paintings/wall hangings upon signing of lease and deposit down**



Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com

A freshly renovated single family home in the popular neighborhood, King Lincoln District. The home has been updated with new white cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including modern conveniences, microwave and dishwasher. There is a huge master bedroom and white pine hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a back door entrance to a nice back yard with a brick paver patio. The only full bathroom has been updated with subway tile and hexagon tile floor. Property has central heating and air conditioning. Tenant pays gas, water, and electric. Pet friendly for pets under 40 lbs with deposit.