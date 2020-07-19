All apartments in Columbus
218 North 17th Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:00 PM

218 North 17th Street

218 Seventeenth Street · (614) 378-2752
Location

218 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely restored, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in King Lincoln District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. Located on a lot on North 17th st., it has easy access to the highway, shopping and the airport. You will love this fully renovated space!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No section 8 accepted.
$35 application fee.
$1,000 security deposit due at signing.
Bankruptcies and evictions okay. Must be at least 3 years ago and must be satisfied.
On street parking available.
Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, water and electric.
1 pet allowed under 40 lbs. breed specific. Pet fee of $50/month.
$300 non-refundable pet deposit due at signing.
Alarm and automated keypad for additional $35/month.

**Fully furnished home. Will remove small decorations and paintings/wall hangings upon signing of lease and deposit down**

Contact us with questions!

Apply now at redwoodrentals.managebuilding.com
A freshly renovated single family home in the popular neighborhood, King Lincoln District. The home has been updated with new white cabinetry, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including modern conveniences, microwave and dishwasher. There is a huge master bedroom and white pine hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a back door entrance to a nice back yard with a brick paver patio. The only full bathroom has been updated with subway tile and hexagon tile floor. Property has central heating and air conditioning. Tenant pays gas, water, and electric. Pet friendly for pets under 40 lbs with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 North 17th Street have any available units?
218 North 17th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 North 17th Street have?
Some of 218 North 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 North 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 North 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 North 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 North 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 218 North 17th Street offer parking?
No, 218 North 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 North 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 North 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 North 17th Street have a pool?
No, 218 North 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 North 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 North 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 North 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 North 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
