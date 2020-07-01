Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

207 Broad Meadows, Clintonville, near bikepath - Property Id: 243358



Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. Now renovated, the apartment has newly refinished hardwood floors. It has a spacious first-floor kitchen with all new appliances including range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Bedrooms and newly refinished bathroom are on the second floor. This apartment has lots of closets and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.



The apartment also includes the use of two off-the-street parking spaces.

Pets negotiable.



Phone or text Mike at 614 581-4929

Phone or text Mike at 614 581-4929

