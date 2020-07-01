Amenities
207 Broad Meadows, Clintonville, near bikepath - Property Id: 243358
Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. Now renovated, the apartment has newly refinished hardwood floors. It has a spacious first-floor kitchen with all new appliances including range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Bedrooms and newly refinished bathroom are on the second floor. This apartment has lots of closets and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.
The apartment also includes the use of two off-the-street parking spaces.
Pets negotiable.
Phone or text Mike at 614 581-4929
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243358
Property Id 243358
(RLNE5695710)