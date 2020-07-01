All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

207 Broad Meadows

207 Broad Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

207 Broad Meadows Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
207 Broad Meadows, Clintonville, near bikepath - Property Id: 243358

Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with central air conditioning in a four (4) unit building. Now renovated, the apartment has newly refinished hardwood floors. It has a spacious first-floor kitchen with all new appliances including range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Bedrooms and newly refinished bathroom are on the second floor. This apartment has lots of closets and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.

The apartment also includes the use of two off-the-street parking spaces.
Pets negotiable.

Phone or text Mike at 614 581-4929
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243358
Property Id 243358

(RLNE5695710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Broad Meadows have any available units?
207 Broad Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Broad Meadows have?
Some of 207 Broad Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Broad Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
207 Broad Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Broad Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Broad Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 207 Broad Meadows offer parking?
No, 207 Broad Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 207 Broad Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Broad Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Broad Meadows have a pool?
No, 207 Broad Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 207 Broad Meadows have accessible units?
No, 207 Broad Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Broad Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Broad Meadows has units with dishwashers.

