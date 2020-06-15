All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:18 PM

2063 Belcher Drive

2063 Belcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Schedule a Showing, please visit https://calendly.com/corerentals

To Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.
**$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Belcher Drive have any available units?
2063 Belcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 Belcher Drive have?
Some of 2063 Belcher Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Belcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Belcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Belcher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 Belcher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2063 Belcher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Belcher Drive offers parking.
Does 2063 Belcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Belcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Belcher Drive have a pool?
No, 2063 Belcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Belcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 2063 Belcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Belcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 Belcher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

