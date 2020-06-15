2063 Belcher Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.



To Schedule a Showing, please visit https://calendly.com/corerentals



To Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com



*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.

**$30 non refundable application fee.